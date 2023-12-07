Christopher Luxon’s first Question Time in the House as Prime Minister will feature much debate about his Government’s approach to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

It comes after hundreds joined Brian Tamaki for a rally in support of Israel on the front lawn of Parliament this morning.

The Destiny Church leader and his wife Hannah held the demonstration in Wellington, calling on the government to stand with Israel following the October 7 attack by Palestine militant group Hamas.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters called on all parties involved in the conflict - including countries with influence in the region - to “take urgent steps towards establishing a ceasefire”.

The Green Party and Labour Party challenged the Government over a motion calling for steps towards a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. MPs debated the motion ahead of Question Time.

The first Question Time of the new Government will begin after debating has finished. It was due to start with a question to Luxon from Labour leader Chris Hipkins on one of the Prime Minister’s previous comments about calling for a ceasefire.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins lead MPs into the debating chamber during the State Opening of Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

While he was caretaker PM, Hipkins last month called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The caretaker Government had previously talked with National about calling for a ceasefire. National did not agree to that so Hipkins decided to go it alone and call for a ceasefire as Labour leader, rather than Prime Minister of the caretaker Government.

Party leaders Marama Davidson (Green Party) and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (Te Pāti Māori) also have questions for Luxon today, but it wasn’t clear whether they would attempt to debate the conflict.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman was set to ask Peters whether he would “join the United Nations Secretary-General, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the majority of New Zealanders according to a recent poll to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza”.