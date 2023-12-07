The Green Party is planning to challenge the Government over steps towards a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

It comes as Foreign Minister Winston Peters will call on all parties involved in the conflict - including countries with influence in the region - to “take urgent steps towards establishing a ceasefire”.

Parliament’s agenda for this afternoon includes a motion from Peters asking Parliament to express grave concern at the ongoing violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories. MPs will debate the motion ahead of Question Time.

He will also “unequivocally condemn” the Hamas terror attacks of October 7 and call for the release of all hostages.

Peters will also move that Parliament recognises Israel’s right to defend itself acting in accordance with international law and that all civilians be protected from armed conflict.

The deputy prime minister had released a statement last Friday saying New Zealand was calling for all countries with influence in the region to work urgently towards a long-term ceasefire, but today’s move will set that down on the Parliamentary record and allow the political parties to debate it.

That statement also welcomed an extension to a pause in the fighting in Gaza.

“We reiterate that all remaining hostages must be released. New Zealand continues to unequivocally condemn Hamas’ terrorist attack of 7 October,” the statement said.

“We have consistently supported the right of Israel to defend itself against Hamas’ terrorist attacks, though we repeat our call for international humanitarian law to be observed by all sides and in all circumstances.

“Ultimately, there can be no military solution. We need to return to the Middle East peace process.”

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman told the Herald that did not go far enough and said the Government needed to call for an immediate ceasefire, as promoted by the United Nations Secretary General.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins had last month called for an “immediate ceasefire” in the conflict while the coalition was still in negotiations to form a government.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked a rarely used article of the UN charter described as the most powerful tool he has, to warn of the “severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza” and urged the Security Council to intervene.

It is the first time this power has been used since Guterres became Secretary-General in 2017.