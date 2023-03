Christopher Luxon has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Alex Burton

The leader of the National Party, Christoper Luxon, has tested positive for Covid-19.

He has reportedly now isolated himself in his apartment.

Luxon had come to Wellington ahead of Parliament tomorrow and tested positive after a brief media standup at 5pm.

He’d spent the weekend in the South Island at the Wanaka A&P show where he judged a Jack Russell dog race.

National Leader Christopher Luxon at the Wānaka A& P show. Photo / Stephen Jacquiery