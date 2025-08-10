Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is due to speak to the media this morning on the back of a weekend spent with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, as a new poll predicts a hung parliament for Election 2026.

Luxon will be speaking with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking at 7.37am. You can watch the livestream when the interview begins or listen live below.

The latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia Poll released this morning shows Labour as having overtaken National as the largest party, gaining 2 points to 33.6%, while National drops 2.1 points to 31.8%.

RNZ reported that the Greens are up 0.4 points to 9.8%, Act is down 0.5 points to 8.6%, New Zealand First is down 2 points to 7.8% and Te Pāti Māori is down 0.3 points to 3.2%.