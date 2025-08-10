Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is due to speak to the media this morning on the back of a weekend spent with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, as a new poll predicts a hung parliament for Election 2026.
Luxon will be speaking with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking at 7.37am. Youcan watch the livestream when the interview begins or listen live below.
The latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia Poll released this morning shows Labour as having overtaken National as the largest party, gaining 2 points to 33.6%, while National drops 2.1 points to 31.8%.
RNZ reported that the Greens are up 0.4 points to 9.8%, Act is down 0.5 points to 8.6%, New Zealand First is down 2 points to 7.8% and Te Pāti Māori is down 0.3 points to 3.2%.
“Any attempt by Israel to escalate hostilities, including by taking control of Gaza City, would be wrong, risk violating international law and exacerbate the human catastrophe already unfolding inside the Gaza Strip,” a joint statement from Luxon and Albanese following their meeting said.
Albanese and Luxon also discussed recognising the state of Palestine, and their shared respective positions that it’s a matter of when, not if.
Australia has recently suggested it may be willing to make the recognition sooner rather than later, with Foreign Minister Penny Wong warning of a risk “there will be no Palestine left to recognise”.
Luxon also brought up the controversial and ongoing issue of 501 deportees to New Zealand from Australia, though there was no indication of Australia softening its stance.
The talks took place against a backdrop of a net migration loss of 30,000 people departing New Zealand for Australia in the year ended December 2024.
This comprised 17,300 migrant arrivals from Australia to New Zealand and 47,300 migrant departures from New Zealand to Australia.