Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New political poll predicts hung Parliament for NZ Election 2026

RNZ
3 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon live on the Mike Hosking Breakfast. Video / Newstalk ZB

By Anneke Smith of RNZ

The race for Election 2026 appears to be on a knife-edge, with a new political poll predicting a hung Parliament.

The latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia Poll – taken between August 3-5 – comes after a string of negative headlines about the economy.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save