Santa may be spending Christmas Day on a beach in Hastings with the region predicted to have some of the best weather.

Some parts of New Zealand should cancel plans for a summer barbeque ahead of a sodden, humid Christmas Day.

Usually a haven of sunshine and warm weather, the Bay of Plenty, Auckland and the Waikato are all in for less-than-stellar weather today as MetService predicts high chances of an indoor Christmas dinner.

The clouds rolling in over New Zealand today will keep many parts of the country drenched on Christmas Day with several heavy rain warnings in force on both islands, and muggy conditions expected to linger.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor is advising people in the upper North Island they’d “best rely on an indoor option”.

🎄Alright, who was it that wished for rain(deer) and was dreaming of a (long) white (cloud) Christmas? 🎅 pic.twitter.com/0P5t6aBYzn — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 24, 2023

Heavy rain warnings for the lower North Island

A heavy rain warning is in place until 9am today for Tararua, Kāpiti-Horowhenua, Wairarapa and Wellington.

The Wellington Region Emergency Management Office said waterways could rise rapidly and surface flooding and slips are possible.

“Driving conditions may be hazardous.”

⛈️HEAVY RAIN WARNING ⚠️Tararua, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Wairarapa, Wellington



From 12pm Sun to 9am Mon, about 120mm of rain is expected.



Waterways may rise rapidly. Surface flooding & slips are possible. Driving conditions may be hazardous.



Stay up-to-date: https://t.co/4qY1JpxMM9 pic.twitter.com/iwwNuIbp5I — Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (@WREMOinfo) December 23, 2023

These thunderstorms will be accompanied by heavy rain and have the potential to produce localised downpours in excess of 25mm/h.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain warning is in place for Mt Taranaki until 9am this morning.

“Expect a further 50 to 80mm of rain near the summit on top of what has already accumulated, with lesser amounts at lower levels of the mountain.

“Peak intensities of 15 to 25mm/h early Monday morning with possible thunderstorms.”

Heavy rain warning for the West Coast

A heavy rain warning is in place for Westland ranges south of Otira until 8am today.

A MetService spokesperson said to expect a further 60 to 80mm of rain on top of what has already accumulated.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

The best parts of New Zealand for Christmas Day

O’Connor said that “for those eastern South Island areas though, the northerly winds will drop out in the afternoon and turn [into] light southerlies, which will drop the temperatures slightly – this will lead to cooler overnight temperatures (around 12C), which may be a welcome respite”.

She brings good news for those in the west of the South Island, where the rain looks to ease during the afternoon.

“The chance of a Christmas barbecue is still on the cards there,” she said.

Southland and Otago should also expect a few showers, and Dunedin looks to be wettest in the evening.

Rain or showers throughout the day are forecast for Northland, Auckland, Waikato, the Bay of Plenty and Taranaki.

“Best to rely on the indoor option in those areas,” O’Connor said.

For Wellington and Manawatū-Whanganui, it will be raining in the morning, especially about the ranges, but most of that rain should clear in the afternoon.

MetService Meteorologist Clare O’Connor said the eastern areas of both islands are looking to be the driest and warmest locations tomorrow.

“Napier and Hastings are forecast to reach 31C; Blenheim, Christchurch and Ashburton could all reach 29C,” she said.

Boxing Day

Meanwhile, the top half of the North Island could see rain in the morning but is forecast to clear by the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy with isolated showers elsewhere.

The South Island is set to see easing showers in the west and south, but scattered showers developing in the east. Nelson is forecast to see a fine day.