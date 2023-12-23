We sat down with Head Weather Forecaster Phillip Duncan from weatherwatch.co.nz and asked him about what we can expect in the coming months. Video / NZME

Santa Claus is bringing a mixed bag of weather for New Zealand on Christmas Day, with rain to blight much of the west coast of the country while the east coast is in for a hot and humid day.

MetService meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt said western areas of the country have some rain ahead for the next few days, particularly Christmas Day.

“There is a north-westerly flow over most of the country that is bringing some rain, showers, and possibly some thunderstorms to much of the west of the country from Northland down to Milford Sound,” she said.

Heavy rain warnings are scheduled for the ranges of Westland south of Otira from 2am tomorrow until 6am Christmas Day, and Mount Taranaki from 11pm this evening until 6am Christmas Day.

Our latest severe weather outlook for Christmas Day shows mod-high confidence of heavy rain for large areas of both islands. In addition to the marked areas, the upper North could see thunderstorms with downpours in the afternoon and evening. Full SWO at https://t.co/ePtVj8v6Kx pic.twitter.com/ftmd8IxANd — MetService (@MetService) December 22, 2023

However, the east of the country is set for a sunny and fine day with periods of high clouds.

“The east of the South Island will see the high 20s while around Napier and Hastings could hit the low 30s,” Bergdolt said.

The highest temperature forecast for the country on Christmas Day is 32C in Hastings, with Napier reaching 31C.

Christchurch, Blenheim, and Ashburton are forecast to reach a high of 29C.

This map shows atmospheric moisture content over the next few days. Notice how the moistest air (🟣) is directed at NZ from the subtropics.



🌧️ This will lead to parts of NZ (especially the North Island) seeing periods of heavy rain from late Saturday through Christmas Day. 🎅 pic.twitter.com/EyUVxC1kdk — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 22, 2023

Auckland will get scattered rain throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with chances of heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

For Boxing Day, a front will move across the North Island from Northland to the Bay of Plenty.

“It will start to move off to the north during the day, but it will bring with it quite a few showers,” Bergdolt said.

Temperatures in the North Island are set to be mid-20s, while Gisborne and Napier could hit the high 20s.

While the weather across the rest of the country eases, there is still a chance of showers in the west, but less than on Christmas Day.

Temperatures in the South Island will cool as well, with mid-20s in the east and high 10s in the west and south.

Bergdolt said this type of weather is common for this time of year.

“Especially when we’re getting warm airflow from the tropics, the northwesterly bringing the moisture down from the tropics.”