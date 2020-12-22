Christmas afternoon the pick of Wellington's weather this weekend, as severe warning in place

MetService was forecasting a wet Christmas weekend in Wellington. Photo / 123rf

Christmas afternoon is looking to be the pick of the long weekend in Wellington, with more wet and windy weather heading for the capital.

There was a severe weather warning in place on Wednesday for heavy rain in northern parts of the South Island, and northerly gales in Wellington.

For people planning Christmas celebrations outdoors, the rain should ease up by Friday afternoon, said MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris.

"Christmas Day looks like it will start off a bit wet but get better as the day wears on," he said.

"Currently we're seeing cloudy periods of isolated showers and southerlies developing through the morning with showers clearing through the afternoon and winds dying out, reaching a maximum of 19 degrees."

For Wellingtonians heading north, the weather would be marginally better, with a little rain forecast for Masterton, but more settled conditions at the Kāpiti Coast and along State Highway 1.

With more rain forecast for Christmas eve, Ferris recommended those travelling north from the capital be prepared to drive to the conditions.

"It's not a great morning for travel tomorrow ... Thursday morning looks like it will be wet and windy throughout the North Island so work extra time into your travels."

Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington had already advised travellers to expect delays in the lead up to Christmas, especially northbound on SH1.

For the rest of the weekend, Wellingtonians staying in the capital could expect cool and wet conditions.

"On Saturday we're seeing rain and southerlies developing with just a high of 16 degrees, and it gets even worse as we head into Sunday," Ferris said.

MetService Wellington weather: December 24th.

"Again, rain and strong, cold southerlies. So not looking so good around Wellington Central."

He said the southerly winds would also extend up into the Wairarapa and Kāpiti Coast over the weekend.

The wet weather would continue into Sunday, but Monday was forecast to be a more settled day, though still cool.