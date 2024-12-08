One electric bike was snapped parked on the footpath outside businesses on Waiheke Island, with a cardboard sign saying “Hire me” with a contact number and Hoff-Nielsen‘s new business name, “Woohoo NZ”.
The Herald contacted Auckland Council to ask if Hoff-Neilsen had a permit or the correct licensing to conduct business on the footpath.
A council spokesperson said: “As this is under active investigation we are not able to comment at this time”.
Hoff-Nielsen admitted at least one bike was regularly parked on the footpath outside the liquor store in Waiheke, and one in the town centre.
“We actually have an agreement there with the liquor store owner, who’s a very good store friend of ours, and who actually rides that bike as well when he needs to go and get stuff, you’ll see it’s quite a special bike.
“We do have one bike right in the centre of town, where people often ask for a bike.”
Hoff-Nielsen said he used the Waiheke Wharf as a meeting spot for customers but did not leave his bikes there, and claimed it was his competitor who was illegally doing business in the area.
“Our competitor... he takes up at least half the wharf with his bikes on the public space. And the local board actually cancelled his license to occupy that wharf.
“AT runs the wharf, and they’ve let him still park the bikes in public space, and rent them out from there.”
“The sad truth is that actually, part of the reason why we’re bashed is that [Auckland Transport] gave a very clear advantage to a competitor.”
Auckland Council has been contacted about these claims.
Penalties can range from issuing a bylaw breach notice and/or seizure to court action for continued noncompliance. A person convicted of an offence against the bylaw could be fined up to $20,000.
Hoff-Nielsen’s previous business E Cycles NZ Ltd, trading as Bikes and Beyond, owed Inland Revenue and former employees more than $400,000 when it went into voluntary liquidation on July 16.
“In summary, it seems her day-to-day operational involvement in E Cycles reduced around mid-2019, but she continued over the following three years to support and assist the business,” the executive summary says.
