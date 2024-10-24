Hoff-Nielsen’s return to business has dismayed former employees, Stuff reported.
The ERA ordered E Cycles NZ Ltd to pay former employee Nick Scott almost $23,000 to settle his personal grievance last year. This involved $7962.50 for lost wages and $15,000 compensation for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings.
Advocate for Nick Scott, Alex Kersjes, said the new business was “further evidence of this family’s inability to take any accountability for their actions”, Stuff reported.
About the same time, Hoff-Nielsen’s E Cycles Ltd was embroiled in the issue with Scott, and another of his companies, Green Wheels Blenheim Ltd, was in front of the ERA for not paying employee Chuck Simpson.
The ERA concluded Simpson was working for an employer “in the accepted sense” and the owed wages he had claimed were due.
The ERA ordered Hoff-Nielsen to pay Simpson more than $6000 less income taxes.
Hoff-Nielsen suggested his lack of specialist legal knowledge had counted against him in Employment Court and related hearings.
An employment dispute with Argentine migrant Santiago Latour Palma was central to the worker exploitation allegations that have since engulfed the Greens and Nielsen’s ex-partner, former Green MP Darleen Tana.
“In summary, it seems her day-to-day operational involvement in E Cycles reduced around mid-2019, but she continued over the following three years to support and assist the business,” the executive summary says.
