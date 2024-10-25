Hoff-Nielsen’s previous business E Cycles NZ Ltd, trading as Bikes and Beyond, owed Inland Revenue and former employees more than $400,000 when it went into voluntary liquidation on July 16.
Hoff-Nielsen is now listed as the director and only shareholder of a new business, Woohoo Trading Ltd, which New Zealand Companies Office records show was registered on October 17.
“I could have gone to WINZ and requested for my children and I to be somehow on benefits, but I’ve never done that in my life, and I don’t see myself doing that... I’m not that type,” Hoff-Nielsen told the Herald.
“In summary, it seems her day-to-day operational involvement in E Cycles reduced around mid-2019, but she continued over the following three years to support and assist the business,” the executive summary says.
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.