Christchurch Wizard puts his hat in the ring to run for mayor

The Wizard Ian Brackenbury Channell. Photo / NZPA

The Wizard says he will run for Christchurch mayor in next year's local body elections.

The decision comes after he lost his $16,000 annual Christchurch City Council honorarium in October.

When announcing his intention on Tuesday to run for the mayoralty, the Wizard claimed the city council has "no time for fun or laughter" and "loves the misery".

He also said he would provide the people of Christchurch with a good laugh and called himself the "spirit of Christchurch past coming to haunt the Scrooges".

"I'm not interested in misery or depression or being a rebel," he said.

"I just want people to feel differently so they can think clearly again because while you're frightened you can't think, you panic and do stupid things."

"It's too dangerous now to criticise anyone in power, but I can do it because I've got enough material to defend myself with ... I'm safe, I can get up to say what I think," he said.

The Wizard said his plan to run for mayor is his attempt to modify the city council's behaviour by playfully teasing them.

"This is my attempt to change the council, make them more human, it's in my copy, my attempt to soften their flinty hearts and rip them a sense of humour and to become less authoritarian," he said.

He said he's not interested in getting back at the city council, and hopes his plan to run for mayor will cheer up Christchurch for Christmas.

"This is my idea of bringing some love and joy to Christmas."