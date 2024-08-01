On March 15, 2019, Brenton Harrison Tarrant killed 51 people and wounded 40 others when he stormed into two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayer and began shooting indiscriminately with high-powered firearms he had been stockpiling.

He filmed the entire massacre, streaming his deadly actions live via Facebook.

The following year the Australian national pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

After the unprecedented tragedy the Government set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate whether public sector agencies had done all they could to protect the people of New Zealand from terrorist attacks – and whether more could be done.

Its report was released in December 2020 and made 44 recommendations covering both national security and wider social and community matters.

The Government accepted the Royal Commission’s findings and agreed in principle to the recommendations and promised to work with communities and interest groups to implement them.

Collins was appointed as lead coordinator for the Government’s response.

At a press conference this morning Collins confirmed that response had “concluded”.

“March 15, 2019, was one of the darkest days in New Zealand’s history, and one we will never forget,” she said.

“The Royal Commission of Inquiry raised a number of issues around safety and security, and work has been ongoing to address those concerns.

“Now, five years since that terrible day and in light of that ongoing work, it is the right time to conclude the coordinated response. However, that does not mean the work stops.”

Collins said the coordinated response – led by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet - had “thoroughly considered the 44 recommendations” of the Royal Commission that spanned multiple areas and government agencies.

“Thirty-six have either been implemented or are being integrated into ongoing work programmes, while the remaining eight will not be progressing,” she said.

The initiatives borne from the 36 recommendations include the creation of New Zealand’s first National Security Strategy, the establishment of the Firearms Safety Authority and the Ministry for Ethnic Communities; the public release of Know the Signs – a guide for identifying signs of violent extremism and the publication of the first New Zealand Security Threat Environment Report.

The Christchurch terrorist was jailed for life without parole. Photo / Pool

The Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism Strategic Fund for community-based prevention initiatives had also been set up, as well as the Ethnic Communities Graduate Programme.

Collins said the recommendations not adopted included establishing a national security and intelligence agency, developing an accessible system to report concerning behaviour and amending hate speech legislation.

She explained the reason behind the refusal of a security and intelligence agency.

“It is actually part of the coalition agreement between National and New Zealand First that that not be progressed,” she said.

Going forward Minister Matt Doocey will take on the role of Government point of contact for the March 15-affected community to “connect with government agencies and support as required”.

“We know the 51 people who died on March 15 will never be forgotten,” Collins said.

“We will continue the annual anniversary broadcast of the Adhan (call to prayer).

The Government is also considering establishing an appropriate memorial to honour the shuhada.

“We acknowledge the March 15 survivors, the affected families and the witnesses to the attacks, who have all been at the centre of the response from the beginning.

“We acknowledge, too, the First Responders who undertook their work with courage and with compassion. To the medical staff, the ambulance staff, Police, NZDF personnel and all those involved in trying to save lives and prevent further loss of life, we thank you for your service.

“And thank you to all those involved for sharing your stories and perspectives, and contributing to this important work.”

Collins was asked if she believed enough was being done to ensure there would not be a similar terror attack in future.

“I think that it would be very foolish for anyone to say you can’t have something like that ever happen again,” she said.

“The fact is that nobody would necessarily anticipate someone could do such a terrible act - and come to New Zealand for that purpose.

“What is really clear though, is that we are in the best position now to know about any such threat.

“This country is not immune from people undertaking terrorist attacks. We saw this here, this dreadful, dreadful attack.

“The fact is we have to be consistently aware of it.”

She assured there was “much better communication and trust between various communities and the security agencies” following the 2019 attack.

She confirmed at least $39 million had been spent on the cross-Government response.

The decision to conclude the response was not driven by cost.

“There’s been significant investment... over five years and we must have learned an awful lot from it,” she said.

“It’s a natural conclusion (to the response).”

Collins acknowledged there was no conclusion for the victims, survivors or their families.

“Unfortunately some people - whether people are involved in as victims of terrible crimes like this, whether it’s people who are hurt, shot or killed or affected in some way - I don’t think they ever really get over it.

“It is true that there’s no way to actually bring something to an end for people because it’s simply something they have to live with it every day.

“It is traumatic and that’s why we have the coordinating government response.”

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz