Christchurch police kiosk being demolished by hand after 30 years

The old Christchurch police kiosk is being demolished by hand. Photo / Hamish Clark

A small kiosk that maintained a police presence in Christchurch's Cathedral Square for decades is going to the wrecking ball.

Demolition of the well-known landmark began on Monday as it has been five years since the police last used the 1970s building.

The city council has decided it will eventually use the site to relocate the Citizens' War Memorial in the square.

Urban Design head Carolyn Ingles said police decided not to renew the kiosk's lease when the central police station was opened.

The city council has decided it will eventually use the site to relocate the Citizens' War Memorial in the square. Photo / Hamish Clark

"The building actually started out in the 1970s as the Christchurch Transport Board Bus Kiosk.

"But in 1989, when the transport board wound up due to local government amalgamation, it was occupied by police and community volunteers and became the police kiosk."