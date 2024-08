Police are investigating a person's death after they, St John and Fire and Emergency NZ staff were all called to a property in Linwood Ave, Christchurch, today. Photo / George Heard

A person has died in Christchurch in what police are describing as “unexplained” circumstances.

Police were called to a house on Linwood Ave shortly before 11am.

St John and Fire and Emergency NZ staff were also called to the property.

Police officers have remained at the scene this afternoon.