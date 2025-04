Chappie Te Kani, who had been in the role since 2022, had been on medical leave since September, and it’s understood he is leaving the role to focus on his health. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chappie Te Kani, who had been in the role since 2022, had been on medical leave since September, and it’s understood he is leaving the role to focus on his health. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani has resigned from the role, to focus on his health.

Te Kani, who had been in the role since 2022, took medical leave in September to undergo surgery.

At the time, Te Kani said he expected to return to work by the end of the year.

Former justice and defence secretary Andrew Bridgman has been acting chief executive in the meantime.