“It’s bloody horrible sounding... needs to go! Ruins the whole spot,” one person said.

The architectural masterpiece on Whitewash Head Road, Scarborough, was searching for buyers in the $8m-plus bracket. Photo / Supplied

After receiving a complaint, a council spokeswoman said an officer was sent to the property to make inquiries.

However, no action was taken as “the complainant does not live in the vicinity and the device does not activate regularly enough to be described as a nuisance”.

The council said high background noise levels with waves and wind may have made the sound difficult to assess.

The view over Scarborough Hill, in Christchurch. The suburb is now home to the city's two biggest house sales. Photo / George Heard

Property owner Hamish Doig told the Press he was “genuinely surprised” that the noise, designed to keep seagulls away from his property, had sparked complaints.

Doig said that seagulls “carry disease” and he didn’t want them “standing or sitting on my outdoor table and pooing up on our terraces”.

‘The Rocks’ sold off-market in April and broke Christchurch’s house price record, OneRoof reported.

Harcourts Holmwood agent Grant Chappell, who brokered the deal, said he was unable to reveal the exact sale price but confirmed it “broke $9m”.

Chappell described the property as being located in the “most magical setting”.

“You don’t look at another house, you don’t see any other roofs, you just look out and you just see the ocean and the beach. It’s a very, very magical site and approximately 2000sqm in size so it’s a big site and it’s got a magnificent garden.”

He said the house had “plenty of bedrooms and bathrooms, high specification features” and a swimming pool.

