The council said high background noise levels with waves and wind may have made the sound difficult to assess.
Property owner Hamish Doig told the Press he was “genuinely surprised” that the noise, designed to keep seagulls away from his property, had sparked complaints.
Doig said that seagulls “carry disease” and he didn’t want them “standing or sitting on my outdoor table and pooing up on our terraces”.
‘The Rocks’ sold off-market in April and broke Christchurch’s house price record, OneRoofreported.
Harcourts Holmwood agent Grant Chappell, who brokered the deal, said he was unable to reveal the exact sale price but confirmed it “broke $9m”.
Chappell described the property as being located in the “most magical setting”.
“You don’t look at another house, you don’t see any other roofs, you just look out and you just see the ocean and the beach. It’s a very, very magical site and approximately 2000sqm in size so it’s a big site and it’s got a magnificent garden.”
He said the house had “plenty of bedrooms and bathrooms, high specification features” and a swimming pool.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.