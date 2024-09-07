Advertisement
Christchurch death of 9-month-old baby not suspicious - police

Police making enquiries into the death of a 9-month-old baby in Christchurch on Wednesday can now confirm there are no suspicious circumstances.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to reports a baby was unresponsive at a Barrington Street property in Spreydon shortly after 2.30pm.

Emergency services and detectives at a house in Christchurch, on Wednesday. Photo / George Heard
Medical attention was given but the 9-month-old died.

Oranga Tamariki referred all comment to police and refused to say whether they had any involvement with the family.

“As this is a police-led investigation ... all enquiries are best directed to them,” Oranga Tamariki said.

In a statement, Kāinga Ora regional director for Canterbury Liz Krause said the agency’s thoughts were with the friends and whānau of the baby who died.

“While this death is under police investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

