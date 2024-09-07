A spike in homicides in Auckland City is nothing to be worried about, says Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson, as a new meth capital of the country is revealed and wild weather looms.

By RNZ

Police making enquiries into the death of a 9-month-old baby in Christchurch on Wednesday can now confirm there are no suspicious circumstances.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to reports a baby was unresponsive at a Barrington Street property in Spreydon shortly after 2.30pm.