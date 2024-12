St John treated two critically injured motorists, but one subsequently died.

St John treated two critically injured motorists, but one subsequently died.

One person has died and another critically injured in a crash in Christchurch.

The two-car crash took place in Sockburn on Blenheim Rd yesterday at around 2.35pm.

Two critically hurt people were taken to hospital, police said.

One subsequently died, while the other remains in a critical condition, police said.

Investigations into what caused the crash are ongoing.