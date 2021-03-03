Christchurch council employees report lack of transparency, bullying in survey

CEO Dawn Baxendale announced in December 13 positions would be disestablished with the executive leadership expected to go from eight roles to five. Photo / Supplied

The results of cost-cutting measures at the top level of Christchurch City Council is drawing closer.

CEO Dawn Baxendale announced in December 13 positions would be disestablished with the executive leadership expected to go from eight roles to five.

This could mean savings of as much as $700,000.

Meanwhile, the results of a council-led survey has shown transparency still appears to be an issue for council staff, despite a shake-up following a report by the Ombudsman.

Thirty-seven per cent of staff disagreed the council was open and transparent with information.

The results showed about 28 per cent of employees said there was above-average bullying or harassment in the workplace.

In the survey, employees were also asked what is the one change that would make their life at work more satisfying.

Responses included bringing back coffee machines, better maintenance and repairs, cleaner toilets as well as addressing bad behaviour.

One response suggested stopping bullying behaviour by leaders at the council.