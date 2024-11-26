“There’ll be dance battles, games, and performances by some talented tamariki – including a young band who have aptly named themselves New Year’s Kids’ Band.”

DJZ and dance troupes from That Dance Studio will also be performing.

“It’s about creating an unforgettable experience for our tamariki and encouraging them to get amongst the action and have a blast – all before bedtime,” said Blackmore.

The festivities will also feature a “mock countdown” at 7pm, with confetti cannons to ring in the new year at a reasonable hour.

Kids' New Year's Eve mock countdown, 2023. Photo / Christchurch City Council

As another year bites the dust, NYE24 then serves up a free concert featuring all the best Queen music.

Headlining the concert is the international tribute band, Queen Forever. They have mastered the art of replicating Queen’s music and live performances, regularly touring internationally and around Australia. This New Year’s Eve, they’ll be bringing their high-energy show to Hagley Park for the first time, said Blackmore.

“Join the band in belting out Queen’s greatest hits, like Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, Don’t Stop Me Now and We Are the Champions and dance your way into 2025,” Blackmore said.

Christchurch New Years Eve concert in Hagley Park, 2023/24. Photo / Christchurch City Council

They’ll be opened by Castaway – a five-piece, pop-rock group born out of a Canterbury University hall of residence – and local rockers Tattoo Voodoo, who cater for lovers of The Rolling Stones.

NYE24 kicks off at 8pm just after the family-friendly kids’ segment wraps up.

“A huge countdown to midnight is followed by an epic fireworks display to bring in 2025,” Blackmore said.

NYE24 is an all-ages event, but it’s more suited to an audience aged 15 and up. Anthony Harper Summer Theatre is also returning to the Botanic Gardens this January.

A tale of blockbuster proportions is on the way, with local theatre company, Rollicking Entertainment, bringing audiences The complete voyage of the RMS Titanic in 90 minutes.

Christchurch Botanic Garden, Archery Lawn, where Anthony Harper Summer Theatre returns this January. Photo / Christchurch City Council

The show features three actors and a live musician and is co-created and performed by Lizzie Tollemache and Daniel Pengelly.

“The four of us will attempt to explore and perform the entire story in under 90 minutes. From captain to cabin boy, first-class buffet ice sculptures to how-did-you-not-see-that icebergs, we will cover it all,” Tollemache said.

The show, inspired by cult classic film Titanic, has elements of Monty Python and Blackadder, guaranteed to make the whole family laugh.

The theatre veterans have produced five summer theatre shows between them, including Treasure Island, King Arthur and The Wizard of Oz.

The season runs from January 9–26, with evening performances starting at 7pm and weekend matinees at 4pm.

Firework display at the Christchurch City Council free concert, Sparks, 2024. Photo / Christchurch City Council

On February 1, the annual Kite Day event will be held at New Brighton – much to the delight of local legend Jim Nicholls.

The 84-year-old kite-flying enthusiast and YouTuber said ever since he started flying – about 15 years ago – he’s encouraged others to do the same.

“To understand the pleasure that kites can provide, you need to actually experience it, so I encourage as many people as possible to bring a kite and join with other fliers – it’s a lot of fun,” Nicholls says.

Kite Day, New Brighton Beach 2024. Photo / Christchurch City Council

Summer Sundays is also set for a return in February. The popular, free concert series held in the Botanic Gardens will take over the Archery Lawn every Sunday afternoon, from February 2–16, 2025.

Blackmore said Summer Sundays is on from 1pm–4pm and offers a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy live music.

“People dance, chat and picnic while the music plays. It’s a great way to unwind on a sunny Sunday afternoon.”

The first concert on February 2, themed “Movie Tunes”, is headlined by Ōtautahi 10-piece band CAPITOL CITY, who will play hits from the cult classic film The Blues Brothers.

Also coming up in February is Christchurch City Council’s most popular event, Mitre 10 Sparks. The concert attracts up to 20,000 people each year, featuring the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra (CSO), musical guests and a dazzling fireworks display at the end.

This year’s theme is “Ōtautahi strong", showcasing the city’s local talent.

The orchestra will be joined by a range of guest singers including Marley Sola – fresh from a stint on The Voice Australia – and a rising star on the local opera scene, Millie Trusttum.

Original compositions created by CSO Artist in Residence Mahina-Ina Kingi-Kaui incorporating taonga puoro (Māori traditional instruments) will also be performed.

“We have a range of food trucks lined up and people are also welcome to bring their own picnics to enjoy,” says Blackmore.

Punters are encouraged to bring their own chairs and picnic blankets.

The event starts at 7.30pm, when CSO takes the stage, and wraps up around 9.40pm, after a huge fireworks display set to music.

