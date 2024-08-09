The vigilante group believed he was a paedophile. The boys shown in the video are heard saying “he was trying to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex!”.

The social media account that shared the video also posted screenshots purporting to show messages the man allegedly sent to a young girl who had told him she was 14.

The video of the confrontation shows at least one student in Christchurch Boys’ High School uniform.

As the assault continued, the schoolboys kicked the man before forcing him to eat pet food.

The boys told the man they wouldn’t report him to the police if he ate all of it.

Christchurch Boys' High School is investigating the incident. Photo / George Heard

The students were across a range of year levels, Hill confirmed to Stuff.

“There’s no moral conviction to what they’re doing. Sadly, there are people on the internet who are trying to seek the limelight.

“They are deliberately following a social media trend ... that’s not vigilante justice. There’s no moral justification. The motivation is to seek the limelight.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.

“If anyone has information regarding this matter and has not yet spoken to police, we ask that they contact us via 105 and quote the file number 240727/7976.”

It is currently not clear when the video was filmed and police say they are “making enquiries to determine when it occurred and who was involved”.

“A local high school has been assisting with our enquiries and we have identified a number of the people involved.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson said they were aware of the incident that occurred in the car park.

“The franchisee has talked with police and the local school, and is supporting the investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Christchurch Boys’ High School is regarded as one of the country’s top high schools.

Opened in 1881, it has provided secondary schooling to countless future business, community and sporting leaders.

Its website states it has a history of “educating fine young men”.

“Christchurch Boys’ High School has a history of over 130 years. We take great pride in promoting the personal, moral and intellectual growth of every boy.”



