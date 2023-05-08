Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

WorkSafe investigates treatment of staff at Christchurch Boys’ High School

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
It’s understood the WorkSafe investigation began in June last year. Photo / George Heard

It’s understood the WorkSafe investigation began in June last year. Photo / George Heard

A WorkSafe investigation has been launched at one of New Zealand’s most prestigious state schools after concerns were raised about the treatment of former staff.

The Herald understands the investigation, carried out at Christchurch Boys’

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand