A WorkSafe investigation has been launched at one of New Zealand’s most prestigious state schools after concerns were raised about the treatment of former staff.

The Herald understands the investigation, carried out at Christchurch Boys’ High School (CBHS), relates to allegations made against a senior staff member’s treatment of other staff over a number of years.

Christchurch Boys’ High School told the Herald they “take the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff extremely seriously and are always working to improve our policies” when questioned about the WorkSafe investigation. The school’s board of trustees said it had full confidence in the leadership at the school.

It’s understood the investigation began in June last year, after complaints about staff experiences at the school from multiple former staff members were made to the Ministry of Education and to other entities since 2018.

An email to the school’s community by headmaster Nic Hill last Friday confirmed the complaints had triggered a WorkSafe investigation.

“Complaints have been made by former CBHS staff to WorkSafe, and it is now carrying out an investigation. This should be a confidential process to protect the privacy and integrity of all involved, but the media have got hold of the story,” he said.

Hill has been approached for comment by the Herald.

The Ministry of Education also confirmed they’d received two protective disclosures from staff at Christchurch Boys’ High School within the same period.

A source familiar with the investigation told the Herald a number of government agencies have been involved with the school in the past 10 years - including the Teaching Registration Council, the Ombudsman Office and the Privacy Commission.

The Teaching Council refused to comment, stating all its cases are confidential. The same response was given by the Privacy Commission.

Allegations the senior staffer faces, according to the source, relate to the treatment of fellow staff.

The source also confirmed there have been multiple personal grievance cases made by staff at the school over the last decade.

They said staff making complaints had attempted to resolve issues within the school in-house, however, they took matters to external agencies when they found issues weren’t being resolved.

The investigation into the school’s work culture is set to conclude in June, the Herald understands.

Christchurch Boys’ High School refused to comment “on any current employment disputes regarding staff, for legal and privacy reasons”.

In a statement to the Herald, the school’s board of trustees said they were aware of a “very small group” of former staff that had made complaints to the school, as well as other entities since leaving the school, some “more than 10 years” ago.

“As we have done in the past, we are happy to engage with any organisation investigating complaints, but won’t be commenting on any current employment disputes regarding staff, for legal and privacy reasons.

“None of the entities that the former staff have complained to, have made adverse findings in relation to the school, other than one, which the District Court later examined and overturned and this is a matter of public record. To be clear, no findings have been made against the school regarding any personal grievances raised.

The board told the Herald it had full confidence in the leadership at the school.

“We take the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff extremely seriously and are always working to improve our policies to ensure our complaints processes are robust, regularly reviewed, and fit for purpose and most importantly meet the needs of our employees.

“This work is ongoing. Headmaster Nic Hill has worked very hard over the past few years on leadership within the school and also to create a more inclusive, caring, open and courageous school community. The latest ERO [Education Review Office] report, which was received by the school just this week, notes a strong culture and identity with values that are embedded school wide. The ERO staff told the leadership at CBHS they noted the strength of the health and safety processes at CBHS.”

In Hill’s message to the school community, he went on to write: “I love Christchurch Boys’ High and the connections with boys, staff and parents. I am very appreciative of the support and connection with the staff.

“Our continued tikanga of COURAGE means that we are always looking to learn and improve what we do at our school. We care about our people, our teachers are our backbone and our strength and we value them hugely. I look forward to seeing some of you on the sideline this weekend. My door is always open.”