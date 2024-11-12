Bridges said meetings like Chogm and trade trips were crucial for new partnerships.

“There were more to these meetings than just shaking hands,” he said.

Te Rau Kupenga of Te Amokukura; Paul Retimanu, PBT chair; Leta Alaimoana, Queensland Trade Commissioner and Mary Los'e PBT CE.

“We swapped notes and created potential opportunities for collaboration and growth. In addition, I had good meetings with supra-national organisations like the Pacific Island Private Sector Organisation, which is attached to the Pacific Island Forum and the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, which is linked into the Chogm.

“I can see the Auckland Chamber being more involved in PIPSO and CWEIC as a result with benefits flowing for our business members as they work around the Pacific and Commonwealth,” he added.

“As the Auckland Chamber we represent a Pacific city and already do a lot in the Pacific and with local Pasifika businesses and communities. People don’t always recognise that significant tangible two-way trade already happens between New Zealand and other Pacific nations, and there is room for more with a bit more hustle.

“But while New Zealand has long had a special relationship with Pacific Islands we can’t take this for granted. It will take a lot of effort from New Zealand’s government and business to maintain and grow relations. The likes of Australia, the EU, United States and China continue to up their efforts and game.”

Pacific Business Trust CE Mary Los’e agreed.

“Solid relationships are essential in business and Chogm helped PBT strengthen existing ties with the Chambers, Te Amokura, Fiso Group, Infrastructure NZ and Queensland Trade and Investment,” said Los’e.

“These are important for PBT’s 2000-plus Pacific-owned businesses and will help us to support our Pacific businesses in the region.”

