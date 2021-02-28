Child's name shortened by teachers for being 'too hard' to pronounce

Five-year-old Mahinarangi, teaches peers to pronounce her name correctly because she's proud of it.

Five-year-old Mahinarangi Tautu just wants people to try to say her full name.

When Mahinarangi started daycare, her mother Paris was told her name had been shortened to "Rangi" because it was too hard to pronounce.

The Palmerston North and Ngāti Raukawa mum was determined this would not happen.

"My ancestors changed their original name from Perepe-Perana to Phillips because of colonisation," Tautu told the Herald on Sunday. "I will not let something similar happen with my daughter."

The mispronunciation and shortening of a name has a deeper effect than some may realise, as Rangi on its own translates to sky and Mahina means moon, so the name literally means "moon in the sky". Shortening the name also honours only one aspect or half of it, taking away its mana.

Even at school, Mahinarangi still gets her name mispronounced and peers laugh. She has often been too embarrassed to correct anyone.

In a community Facebook post, Tautu said: "Can you imagine your child being too embarrassed to say their name because people won't make a decent effort to pronounce it properly?"

"I am sad that in 2021, in Aotearoa, a 5-year-old girl has lost the pride that comes with her beautiful name."

Mahinarangi said she'd put in effort to sound out new words in school, but told her mother that many people would still not take the time to say her name properly.

"It made me so angry, especially because they'd use te ao Māori resources in her classes."

But now with ongoing support from her mother, Mahinarangi is encouraging people to sound out her name.

"I have taught her to break down her name into single syllables to educate people and help them with correct pronunciation.

"She feels a sense of pride when people give it a go."

Tautu wants to encourage other parents to make sure their kids are reminded of their names' importance, and where they're from, as whakapapa has a lot to do with some cultural names.

The name Mahinarangi has been passed down through Tautu's tūpuna (ancestors) and acknowledges their whakapapa.

"Mahinarangi is a prominent tūpuna in my iwi. I have taught my daughter the meaning of her name and how much mana it has.

"I tell her to be strong and proud just like her tūpuna was."

Māori names are often indicators of where someone is from. For example "Rāhiri" is often the name of someone who comes from Northland iwi Ngāpuhi.

Not giving someone the mana or respect their name deserves can be demoralising and also takes away the significance of its meaning.

"It's important for our kids to be confident in their names, regardless of their ethnicity."

Although it's important to teach these values at home, Tautu believes another way children can benefit is in their education.

"Our language isn't complicated, pronouncing a name properly is massive to us.

"Your name is your identity. Your parents give you your name for a reason."