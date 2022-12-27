Emergency services were called to the scene around midday yesterday. Photo / File

A boy is now recovering in Starship Hospital in a stable condition after being hit by a car.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to a report of a vehicle collision involving a child about midday yesterday.

The incident happened at a residential address on Coxhead Rd in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa, police said. The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman said the boy was struck by a moving vehicle in a driveway.

“He was trapped and the vehicle was lifted off by bystanders.”

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter paramedic and doctor accompanied the boy in an ambulance to Starship Hospital. He was in a critical condition.

A Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand spokesperson said this morning he was now in a stable condition.



















