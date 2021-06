A child has been seriously injured in a motor vehicle incident in Sandringham.

A child has been seriously injured in a motor vehicle incident in Sandringham.

A child is in a serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in central Auckland this morning.

Police confirmed a child was struck by a car on Kitchener Rd, Sandringham, about 8.15am.

A St John spokeswoman said they treated one person in a serious condition who was then taken to Starship Children's Hospital.

- more to come -