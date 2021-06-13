Voyager 2021 media awards
Child hit by car in central Auckland suburb of Sandringham

Emergency services at the scene where a child was struck by a car in Sandringham. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

A child is in a serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in central Auckland this morning.

Police confirmed a child was struck by a car in Kitchener Rd, Sandringham, about 8.15am. Their exact age has not been released.

A St John spokeswoman said they treated one person in a serious condition who was then taken to Starship Children's Hospital.

An ambulance and two rapid-response units attended the scene, she said.

At the scene, a number of emergency vehicles can be spotted, as members of the public can also be seen in their own cars.

Police confirmed a child was struck by a car on Kitchener Rd, Sandringham, about 8.15am. Photo / Supplied
