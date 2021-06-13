Child hit by car in central Auckland suburb of Sandringham

A child is in a serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in central Auckland this morning.
Police confirmed a child was struck by a car in Kitchener Rd, Sandringham, about 8.15am. Their exact age has not been released.
A St John spokeswoman said they treated one person in a serious condition who was then taken to Starship Children's Hospital.
An ambulance and two rapid-response units attended the scene, she said.
At the scene, a number of emergency vehicles can be spotted, as members of the public can also be seen in their own cars.