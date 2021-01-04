Website of the Year

Child critically hurt in water incident in Miranda

Emergency services were called to the Miranda Holiday Park just after 8pm, police said. Photo / file

A child has been critically hurt in a water incident in Miranda.

Emergency services were called to the Miranda Holiday Park just after 8pm, police said.

St John paramedics treated one patient who police confirmed was a child.

A St John incident report said they were called to a "water incident". However, police said it was possible a medical event had occurred.

A helicopter was also sent to the scene and the victim was taken to Starship Children's Hospital in a critical condition, St John said.

