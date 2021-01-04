Child critically hurt in water incident in Miranda

A child has been critically hurt in a water incident in Miranda.
Emergency services were called to the Miranda Holiday Park just after 8pm, police said.
St John paramedics treated one patient who police confirmed was a child.
A St John incident report said they were called to a "water incident". However, police said it was possible a medical event had occurred.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A helicopter was also sent to the scene and the victim was taken to Starship Children's Hospital in a critical condition, St John said.
Read More
- Watch: Dramatic Tamaterau water rescue, man fighting for his life - NZ Herald
- Police Eagle water rescue comes during film about danger at sea - NZ Herald
- Water rescue underway at the Mount - NZ Herald
- Family saved at West Auckland beach in fifth water rescue this week - NZ Herald
- Water rescue in Raglan harbour - NZ Herald