Chemical spill warning: SH29 likely to be closed most of today after truck loses containers

The incident happened at 6.15am. Photo / File

A warning has been issued for water users after a truck lost several containers resulting in a chemical spill on State Highway 29 this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the highway was likely to be closed for most of the day after the incident about 500m south of the Kaimai Range summit.

Waikato Regional Council has issued a statement warning the chemical may have entered a nearby stream.

"The truck was carrying large containers filled with sodium hydroxide, with approximately 3000 litres spilling from the truck, resulting in the closure of the Kaimai Ranges," the statement said.

"The council's incident response team is attending the scene to assess the environmental impact of the incident.

UPDATE 9:25AM#SH29 remains closed due to a chemical spillage with environmental impact assessment required prior to clean-up and reopening. Delay your journey or consider long detour. ^TP https://t.co/SkPppgJbJE — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) September 27, 2021

"In the meantime, staff have contacted the nearest five water take consent holders on the expected path of this spill to advise them. However, there may be others taking water on the Mahina-A-Rangi Stream down to the Waiomou Stream."

The council said until more was known about the extent of the spill water users were urged to exercise caution.

The road is expected to remain closed for much of the day to enable clean-up and motorists are encouraged to delay their travel where possible.

Detours are State Highway 36 and State Highway 5 via Rotorua or State Highway 27, State Highway 26 and State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge and on to Tauranga.

These detours will add considerable time to journeys and are not suitable for High Productivity Motor Vehicles (HPMV)

Several containers fell off the truck which caused significant delays this morning.

The incident was reported at 6.15am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said four fire appliances and one water tanker were sent to the scene.