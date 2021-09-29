Voyager 2021 media awards
Ex-cop prosecuted over botched bull castration in Paengaroa gas station carpark

5 minutes to read
Two bulls were inhumanely castrated in a service station carpark. Photo / SPCA

Sandra Conchie
By:

Multimedia journalist

A former cop has fallen foul of the law after trying to castrate two bulls in a car park using rubber bands and cable ties bought from a nearby gas station, with no pain relief.

