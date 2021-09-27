Kawerau homicide investigation: Police release name, family issues statement

The Bay of Plenty town of Kawerau. Photo / File

Police have released the name of the woman who died in Kawerau on Saturday afternoon.

She was Michelle Kaipara, 49, of Kawerau.

A homicide investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing.

A 20-year-old man was due to appear in the Tauranga District Court today charged with murder and an unrelated assault.

Kaipara's whānau released a statement today saying they were devastated.

"Michelle was the epitome of joy and love, and she will be sorely missed," it said.

"Her memory lives on in her tamariki who are suffering severely at this time. We send our heartfelt thanks to each and every person for the outpouring of love, acts of kindness and empathy shown to our whānau.

"We grieve with you as we remember the beautiful lady Michelle was and the lovely memories she's left etched on our minds and in our hearts."

The statement said a funeral service would be held this week in Te Teko "to farewell our darling mother, sister, daughter, cousin, aunty, niece and friend".

Details are available on the Te Tangi Pānui Facebook page.