Updated

Chemical spill causes evacuation at St Cuthbert’s College in Auckland

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
Emergency services are responding to a chemical spill at Auckland’s St Cuthbert’s College.

Fire and Emergency received a call reporting an unknown chemical spill at 12.30pm. They sent two appliances, two trucks and a hazmat (hazardous material) unit to the scene.

“We are in the process of making it safe, liaising with the Queensland fire rescue’s scientific branch,” said a Fire and Emergency spokesperson.

The spokesperson said they consult with the QFES Research and Scientific Branch regarding hazardous substance spills.

The St Cuthbert’s College building has been evacuated.

“Hato Hone St John was notified of a chemical incident in Epsom, at 12.42pm,” a St John spokesperson said.

An ambulance and a rapid response unit are at the scene.

More to come.

