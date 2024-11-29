Emergency services are responding to a chemical spill at Auckland’s St Cuthbert’s College.
Fire and Emergency received a call reporting an unknown chemical spill at 12.30pm. They sent two appliances, two trucks and a hazmat (hazardous material) unit to the scene.
“We are in the process of making it safe, liaising with the Queensland fire rescue’s scientific branch,” said a Fire and Emergency spokesperson.
The spokesperson said they consult with the QFES Research and Scientific Branch regarding hazardous substance spills.