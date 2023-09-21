Charlotte Avery, a principal from England, has been selected as the new principal of St. Cuthbert’s College.

One of Auckland’s top schools has turned to the international market to secure its new principal.

Leigh Melville, the chair of the St Cuthbert’s Trust Board, has today announced Charlotte Avery’s selection as the new principal of St. Cuthbert’s College.

“We are delighted that Charlotte will be joining our St Cuthbert’s team,” Melville said.

“Charlotte is a dedicated and ambitious educational leader, renowned for her exceptional reputation in implementing a well-rounded, intellectually rigorous, and future-focused curriculum for girls.”

Currently, Avery serves as principal of St Mary’s School in Cambridge, one of the top independent schools in the UK.

Avery has a master’s degree in English from St Anne’s College, Oxford University, and a master’s degree in education management from Kings College London, both of the highest standard.

Present Principal Justine Mahon, who has held the role since 2017, will step down to make way for her.

Avery will assume the role in the middle of next year.

Melville claimed that under Mahone’s direction, St Cuthbert’s has put in place a number of initiatives in crucial subject areas like Mathematics, English, and Science, including the recently created specialised Year 11 curriculum.

St Cuthberts College principal Justine Mahon will be stepping down in the middle of next year. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“It was very important to the Trust Board that we appoint someone with the skills and experience to build on this strong legacy of delivering excellence in education,” Melville said

“For our students to remain competitive, we need to focus on offering a globally relevant education. We want our young people to leave school with the skills and confidence to embrace their futures, and to be successful in whatever field they choose.”

Melville said the Trust Board spent a lot of time getting to know Avery during the hiring process and actually met her when she visited Auckland last month.

She has been described as a charismatic leader who is deeply committed to fostering young women who are inquisitive, creative, and compassionate and who have the aspiration, confidence, and integrity to create a better world.

“Charlotte’s exceptional blend of skills and experience will lead St Cuthbert’s into our next chapter,” Melville said.

“She is a significant voice in contemporary girls’ education, initially in the UK as President of the Girls’ School Association, and more recently as a Board member of the International Coalition of Girls’ Schools.

“It is a testament to Justine Mahon and her team that we attracted a large number of highly qualified candidates, both locally and internationally.”







