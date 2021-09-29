'Change must come': Mixed views on Oranga Tamariki shake-up

A damning review has found that Oranga Tamariki is a "weak, disconnected and unfit" agency - and the Government says it will cease the controversial tactic of child uplifts.

Te Pāti Māori is threatening a hīkoi if "transformational change" does not result from a major review of child protection agency Oranga Tamariki released today.

Meanwhile some advocates have called the Government's commitment to "fix" Oranga Tamariki a "good first step", but will be keeping a close watch on progress.

Oranga Tamariki Minister Kelvin Davis meanwhile has committed to "bulldozing" through the full 25 recommendations, including devolving resources and decision-making to Māori collectives and communities and ceasing controversial child uplifts except for only in the most extreme circumstances.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who was at the forefront of protests against the agency in recent years, said the review "fell short" of what they were expecting.

"We expected after 19 reviews radical, transformational change, what the Tribunal recommended - for Māori, by Māori, to Māori."

The review, announced in January, followed intense scrutiny and criticism since the agency's inception in 2017, particularly around the disproportionate number of tamariki Māori in state care and their treatment.

The issues came to a head in 2019 after Newsroom published a video of the uplift of a week-old Māori baby in Hastings, leading to five damning reviews.

The Waitangi Tribunal, in its report He Pāharakeke released in April, called on the Crown to step down after finding Oranga Tamariki to be a "foundation of structural racism".

The tribunal recommended a Māori Transition Authority be established and called on the Crown to support this establishment for Māori to lead the way, neither of which were in the current review, Ngarewa-Packer said.

Te Pāti Māori also had little faith in the Government's commitment to stopping the vast majority of child uplifts, given the legislation, section 78 of the Oranga Tamariki Act, already held they were to be a last resort.

"Section 78 needs to be deleted. We want them to commit to stop the legal uplifting of indigenous babies. We have no reason to expect it will be done differently."

Ngarewa-Packer said they also questioned commitments to devolve resources and decision-making to Māori, given there were no specific numbers nor dates nor deadline given for when any handover would occur.

"This is the very basis of our Mokopuna Māori Policy. A by Māori for Māori, according to Māori approach is the bare minimum. Not a by Māori, for Māori, according to Pākeha approach."

They wanted to see an independent Mokopuna Maori entity established, with at least 60 to 70 per cent of the $1 billion agency funding reflecting the proportion of Māori in state care.

Changes recommended in the review would see decision-making and resources shared "equitably" with Māori collectives and communities to work alongside the agency in the prevention of harm against children, with engagement work starting over the next three months.

The board also called for a stronger focus on prevention, more strategic direction from the agency, and a governance board to support and examine the wider societal issues that influence much of Oranga Tamariki's work.

National Urban Māori Authority chair Lady Tureiti Moxon said the review sounded like a "promising way forward", but there remained a need for a co-ordinated role to partner with Māori to strengthen communities on the ground.

"Now it is time for Māori structures to provide the support to whānau in need, instead of the state that has punished and judged whānau Māori.

"Given that 60 to 70 per cent of children in State care are Māori, National Urban Māori Authority continues to advocate that 60 to 70 per cent of the resources should go to Māori.

"A fix up from within is not the answer. How this is implemented operationally is the litmus test given the organisational culture within has proven to be inherently racist.

"We are resolute in our position that the answer lies with our Iwi, hapu, whānau communities who wish to look after our own and be strengthened by the Crown to do so."

Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft and Assistant Māori Commissioner Glenis Philip-Barbara welcomed the report and Government commitment to "transform a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki".

"While prevention work is vital, there is an urgent need to prevent harm now.

"We urge the Government to ensure iwi, hapū and wider whānau will be fully involved, if not leading, in the care of mokopuna now.

"At the very least that means the State will not remove mokopuna Māori without iwi/hapū knowledge or involvement.

"By Māori for Māori approaches to care and protection must be the ultimate goal."

The National and Act parties have meanwhile called for the Government to ensure it took an "an even-handed and caring approach for all children".

Matthew Tukaki led a review panel to advise Davis, who became minister after the 2020 election, specifically on the agency's relationships with families, whānau and Māori; professional social work practices; and organisational culture.

Tukaki was joined by Dame Naida Glavish, Shannon Pakura and Tā Mark Solomon - all "vocal critics" of the agency.

Earlier in announcing the Government response Davis said he believed Oranga Tamariki was "broken", but defended those working there.

When asked why not do away with the agency altogether, he said there would always be a role for the state.

"This is a true Treaty partnership, an equitable Treaty partnership. Now we are the enabler to make sure that Māori and community aspiration is realised."