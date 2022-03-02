Allan Paterson (left) and his son Simon are set to host the National Shearing Circuit finals in their woolshed on Armidale, a more than 2000ha farm in the Maniototo, on Saturday, March 5. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

A Central Otago farm is set to host the National Shearing Circuit finals on Saturday. The Otago Daily Times' Shawn McAvinue talks to farmer Allan Paterson about his motivation for stopping the event from becoming another Covid-19 casualty.

A Maniototo merino stud is hosting the National Shearing Circuit finals on Saturday, saving the day and saving a flock a trip to the North Island.

A dozen shearers have qualified for the semifinal to be held in the woolshed on the more than 2000ha Armidale farm in Gimmerburn.

The final six shearers would compete for the McSkimming Memorial Trophy and a raft of prizes.

Allan Paterson, of Armidale, said the competition was traditionally held at the Golden Shears in Masterton.

Competitors shear six each of merino wethers, Corriedale ewes, crossbred ewes and crossbred lambs.

Armidale had been trucking the merino wethers required for the competition in the North Island for about 15 years.

A flock of merino sheep stands ready to be part of the National Shearing Circuit finals on Armidale in the Maniototo. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

The wethers were bought from Otematata Station in Waitaki Valley at the end of November and had been shorn in March.

The flock grazed at Armidale for another year, growing wool to provide an even line of animals for the competition.

When the Golden Shears was cancelled this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, he offered to host the competition in his woolshed.

He made the offer because he wanted to "give something back" because "the shearing industry is a very important part of what we do".

The circuit committee accepted the offer.

Paterson crutched the merinos last week to prepare them for the competition.

His neighbour, Mark Paterson, would provide crossbred ewes and lambs for the competition.

Halfbred ewes would replace the traditional Corriedale ewes.

He considered the event to be the best shearing competition in New Zealand because competitors had to shear four breeds, rather than a single breed like other contests.

"It finds the best shearer over all disciplines - to me, that's quite important."

Many of the shearers had worked on the farm before, he said.

The event would be held in a woolshed that had a recent $500,000 facelift.

Armidale owner Simon Paterson, Allan's son, said the crowd would be fewer than 100, to meet the Red traffic light restrictions.

"We can hold a safe event in a safe environment."

Circuit committee chairman Warren White, of Waimate, said the committee was "very grateful" for the Patersons offering their woolshed for the competition.

He wanted the competition to run this year so the competitors had a chance of winning the McSkimming Memorial Trophy.

"It might be their one chance to win the prestigious title."