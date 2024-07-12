In a statement, the McKay family expressed their “deep gratitude” for the support they had received since the death of the wife and mother.
“In particular, teams from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the New Zealand Embassy in Washington and the office of Consulate General in Los Angeles have been extraordinary in the work they are doing helping our family, including liaising with state and federal authorities in the US.
“Thanks to this heartfelt and expert support, along with the excellent work of all the US authorities including the team from Orange County, and especially Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill, great progress is being made to return Trish to New Zealand and we hope to have her home within the next week.
“Once her return is confirmed we’ll advise of plans for Trish’s farewell.”
