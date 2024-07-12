It will be held on Friday 19 July at St Patrick’s Cathedral in central Auckland from 2pm.

A wake will follow at Eden Park.

In the announcement, McKay was described as a beloved wife of 47 years, a devoted mother to Matthew, Sam and Wyatt and a “cherished grandmother” to Cooper, Everly, Mason, and Lilah.

“She also had a special bond with her daughters-inlaw, Sara, Ashley, and Emily, and was dearly loved by her jack russell Archie,” the family notice read.

“Patricia was known for her welcoming and kind nature and her affectionate laugh.

“She touched many lives with her warmth, generosity, and appreciative spirit.

“Trish will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.”

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer earlier spoke to media about the violent incident.

He said the couple had finished shopping and were waiting for a ride when two men in masks jumped out of a white Toyota Camry.

Police arrest suspects in the shooting of New Zealand woman Patricia McKay at Fashion Mall Newport Beach California 02 July 2024 picture supplied credit: ONSCENE.TV ONE TIME USE Further use must be cleared with onscene.tv brentt225@gmail.com Brentt Sporn Senior Photojournalist Sales Manager 714-240-3473 www.onscene.tv

They put a gun to Doug McKay’s head, forced him to the ground and demanded his watch.

One of the men then attacked his wife, throwing her to the ground and dragging her into the street, into the path of the getaway car.

“McKay’s husband jumped in front of the vehicle trying to stop his wife from being run over,” said Spitzer.

The driver - Leroy McCrary, 26 - then accelerated, bumping Doug McKay out of the way.

He ran over Patricia McKay and dragged her body about 20 metres.

A local man tackled a second offender - 18-year-old Jayden Cunningham - but was shot at from the getaway car by a third identified as Malachi Darnell, also 18.

Spitzer said Cunningham was arrested after “bailing out of the vehicle” and McCray and Darnell were arrested after a police chase.

All three have been charged with special circumstances murder and were being held without bail.

The charge included the felony enhancement of causing the death of an elder over 65.

The men also face other charges including attempted murder, attempted robbery, use and discharge of a firearm and evading while driving recklessly.

The trio could face the death penalty if found guilty.

Floral tributes have been laid for Trish McKay. Photo / X

In a statement, the McKay family expressed their “deep gratitude” for the support they had received since the death of the wife and mother.

“In particular, teams from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the New Zealand Embassy in Washington and the office of Consulate General in Los Angeles have been extraordinary in the work they are doing helping our family, including liaising with state and federal authorities in the US.

“Thanks to this heartfelt and expert support, along with the excellent work of all the US authorities including the team from Orange County, and especially Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill, great progress is being made to return Trish to New Zealand and we hope to have her home within the next week.

“Once her return is confirmed we’ll advise of plans for Trish’s farewell.”





Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz