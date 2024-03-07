Damage from a slip on the track to Cathedral Cove. Photo / Gary Hinds

Those who have fought for the reopening of Coromandel’s Cathedral Cove walking track remain cautious following announcements it could reopen this year.

The Department of Conversation (DoC) announced the first steps towards restoring walking access to Cathedral Cove last week, and Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said he hoped to have the tracks reinstated before summer.

Mercury Bay Business Association spokesman Ray van Beynen said it had been “12 months of hard slog”, and they wanted to make sure DoC and the minister followed through on their commitment.

The track to the cove, popular amongst Kiwis and tourists, was closed by DoC in February last year following extreme weather events.

Locals, including those from Mercury Bay Business Association (MBBA) and the Hahei Residents and Ratepayers Association (HRRA), have campaigned for returned walking access.

DoC has announced its intention to reroute the walking track, with the original deemed unsafe.

From now until April, DoC staff would work alongside Ngāti Hei to develop options and conceptual ideas for a new track route, while DoC has commissioned further monitoring of the site’s land stability.

Van Beynen, said both his organisation and HRRA members were feeling “cautiously optimistic” following the announcement.

“It is encouraging that the minister has stated his expectations around a detailed plan and timeline for the completion of repair work prior to summer.

“The MBBA and HRRA believe this will go a long way towards restoring the serious loss of trust and confidence in DoC’s handling of this issue to date.

“Both the MBBA and the HRRA will now be focused on how local communities can best support key stakeholders including Ngāti Hei and DOC in achieving this re-opening. What we don’t want is more stalling.”

Potaka said he expected to receive official advice by the end of June regarding reinstatement options.

“Assuming there is a safe option for public walking access, I want to see the mahi procured and underway ahead of summer. We want safe walking access to the beach reinstated and our ambition is to have it ready for visitors next summer,” he said.

A detailed map of the track closures around Cathedral Cove.

Van Beynen said it appeared the Minister had heard his constituents and that there was a clear plan and timetable.

“We will be keeping an eye on that timetable, as for us in the Coromandel, summer starts at Labour Weekend.”

Van Beynen said that as well as focusing on the urgent repair and reopening of Cathedral Cove, the Coromandel’s local communities would need to focus on the long-term plan around access to, and maintenance of, the cove’s reserve and managing visitor safety and numbers.

General manager of Destination Hauraki-Coromandel, Hadley Dryden, last week, said they were eagerly anticipating the reopening.

Cathedral Cove added a significant value to Hauraki Coromandel and the New Zealand tourism industry, and the redevelopment presented an opportunity to not only rebuild but to enhance its contributions beyond what it has offered in the past.

Walking tracks to Cathedral Cove are still closed, but the cove is still accessible by boat or kayak tour.

