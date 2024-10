Cascades retirement village is billed as Hamilton's most luxurious. Photo / File

Cascades retirement village is billed as Hamilton's most luxurious. Photo / File

A caregiver charged with assaulting an elderly man in a Hamilton rest home has appeared in court this morning.

Sonali Ananta Deo, 23, faces one charge of assaulting Piri Hemi at The Cascades Rest Home after she was allegedly caught on hidden camera slapping the 86-year-old grandfather.

Hemi suffers from dementia.

She was supported by another woman outside the court room.

Deo was remanded on bail while police consider diversion.