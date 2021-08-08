Car versus logging truck: one person seriously hurt in Otaika crash

Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and logging truck in Otaika this morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A person was seriously hurt when the car they were travelling in collided with a logging truck on State Highway One in Whangārei.

The car went down a bank after the collision north of Loop Rd in Otaika around 10am today.

A logging truck went off the wrong side of the road into a ditch in the area affected by road works.

A police spokeswoman said neither driver was injured in the crash but a passenger in the car had been taken to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition.

Another person in a moderate condition was transported to hospital by St John paramedics.

Two ambulances and a rapid response unit were dispatched to the scene alongside the Whangārei Fire Brigade.

Diversions were in place for more than two hours while emergency services and a clean-up team respond to the crash.

Northbounded drivers were re-routed via SH15 and SH14 through Maungatapere.

Southbound traffic was able to continue along SH1 but experienced long delays.

A witness at the scene said there was around 2km of backed up traffic as motorists were being diverted.

The road re-opened to southbound traffic shortly before 1pm.