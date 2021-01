Nobody was injured after a car was hit by a train in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Rachel Wise

A car driver was lucky to escape injury after being hit by a train in Central Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Hatuma Rd, Hatuma, just south of Settlement Rd, about 8.10am on Monday.

Police said a vehicle had collided with a train.

The damage was caused when a car was hit by a train in Central Hawke's Bay on Monday morning. Photo / Rachel Wise

Nobody was injured during the crash and there were no blockages, according to a police spokeswoman.

MORE TO COME