A car on fire was spotted on Waipuna Rd, Mt Wellington this morning. It has since been put out by emergency crews.

Smoke seen in an Auckland suburb this morning was from a car fire in Mt Wellington .

Firefighters quickly put out the 7.45am fire on Waipuna Rd.

The fire is being treated as suspicious, Fire and Emergency shift manager Josh Pennefather said.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from a suburban Auckland apartment block carpark this morning as flames engulfed a car.

Video footage showed a firefighter dousing the car fire on Waipuna Rd in Mt Wellington, before police and a fire investigator arrived.

