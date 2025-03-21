Advertisement
Car fire in Mt Wellington, Auckland treated as suspicious

NZ Herald
A car on fire was spotted on Waipuna Rd, Mt Wellington this morning. It has since been put out by emergency crews. Video / Kal-El Bernard
  • Smoke seen in an Auckland suburb this morning was from a car fire in Mt Wellington.
  • Firefighters quickly put out the 7.45am fire on Waipuna Rd.
  • The fire is being treated as suspicious, Fire and Emergency shift manager Josh Pennefather said.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from a suburban Auckland apartment block carpark this morning as flames engulfed a car.

Video footage showed a firefighter dousing the car fire on Waipuna Rd in Mt Wellington, before police and a fire investigator arrived.

Firefighters quickly put out the car fire in Mt Wellington, Auckland, this morning. Photo / Kal-El Bernard
The 7.45am fire was being treated as suspicious, Fire and Emergency Northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said.

One truck from the Mt Wellington Fire Station was sent and firefighters quickly put out the fire, which occurred closely adjacent to one other vehicle.

Police and fire investigators arrived at the Mt Wellington scene after the car fire was put out. Photo / Kal-El Bernard
Pennefather said he didn’t know the make of the car.

