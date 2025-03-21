- Smoke seen in an Auckland suburb this morning was from a car fire in Mt Wellington.
- Firefighters quickly put out the 7.45am fire on Waipuna Rd.
- The fire is being treated as suspicious, Fire and Emergency shift manager Josh Pennefather said.
Thick black smoke could be seen rising from a suburban Auckland apartment block carpark this morning as flames engulfed a car.
Video footage showed a firefighter dousing the car fire on Waipuna Rd in Mt Wellington, before police and a fire investigator arrived.
The 7.45am fire was being treated as suspicious, Fire and Emergency Northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said.