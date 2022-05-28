The scene of the crash on the Coatesville Riverheard Highway. Photo / Supplied

One person is in a serious condition after a car crashed into a tree in Riverhead this morning.

Police said the crash occurred around 10.15am on the Coatesville Riverhead Highway near an intersection with Alice St.

It was a single-car crash and early indications were that one person was in a serious condition, a spokeswoman said.

The Fire Service, St John Ambulance and police officers were at the scene.

The road has been closed.

An eyewitness said the car was badly damaged and had a crumpled bonnet.

A firefighter appeared to be doing CPR on a person on the edge of the road, they said.

The crash happened on a straight stretch of road with a 50km/h speed limit.