One person is in a serious condition after a car crashed into a tree in Riverhead this morning.
Police said the crash occurred around 10.15am on the Coatesville Riverhead Highway near an intersection with Alice St.
It was a single-car crash and early indications were that one person was in a serious condition, a spokeswoman said.
The Fire Service, St John Ambulance and police officers were at the scene.
The road has been closed.
An eyewitness said the car was badly damaged and had a crumpled bonnet.
A firefighter appeared to be doing CPR on a person on the edge of the road, they said.
The crash happened on a straight stretch of road with a 50km/h speed limit.