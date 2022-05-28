Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Police lift cordons in Frankton, Hamilton, after suspicious package 'made safe'

Quick Read
Police have cordoned off roads in Frankton. Photo / File

Police have cordoned off roads in Frankton. Photo / File

NZ Herald

Police have lifted cordons in Frankton, Hamilton, that were earlier put up after the discovery of a suspicious package.

Emergency services were called to the Commerce St area this morning, and motorists were asked to steer clear of the area.

Police said the item had now been made safe with assistance from the NZ Defence Force.

"Police staff remain in the immediate area making further inquiries into the package," police said in a statement.

"Police thank people in the area for their patience."