Police lift cordons in Frankton, Hamilton, after suspicious package 'made safe'

Police have cordoned off roads in Frankton. Photo / File

Police have cordoned off roads in Frankton. Photo / File

Police have lifted cordons in Frankton, Hamilton, that were earlier put up after the discovery of a suspicious package.

Emergency services were called to the Commerce St area this morning, and motorists were asked to steer clear of the area.

Police said the item had now been made safe with assistance from the NZ Defence Force.

"Police staff remain in the immediate area making further inquiries into the package," police said in a statement.

"Police thank people in the area for their patience."