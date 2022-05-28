One dead after car crashes into tree in Riverhead

A person has died after a car crashed into a tree in Riverhead this morning.
Police said the single-car crash occurred around 10.15am on the Coatesville Riverhead Highway near an intersection with Alice St.
A spokeswoman said one person was found dead at the scene.
The road has been closed.
A witness, who did not want to be named, said they pulled a man who appeared to be in his 60s from the car.
The man was unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a medical event, they said.
Another eyewitness said a firefighter appeared to be doing CPR on a person on the edge of the road.
The crash happened on a straight stretch of road with a 50km/h speed limit.