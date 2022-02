Police are in attendance after a car crashed into a powerpole in Foxton. Photo / File

A car has crashed into a powerpole on State Highway 1 in Foxton.

Police said the crash on Johnston St happened this morning and they are currently in attendance.

"A vehicle has crashed into a powerpole and lines are down on the road," police said in a statement.

There are no reported injuries.

Diversions are in place as crews work to restore the powerlines.