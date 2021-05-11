Car crashes into Gisborne cemetery, significant number of headstones damaged

Gisborne Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on Nelson Rd just after 6.30pm. Photo / 123rf

11 May, 2021 10:50 AM 2 minutes to read

Gisborne Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on Nelson Rd just after 6.30pm. Photo / 123rf

A car has crashed into a cemetery in Gisborne, causing damage to a significant number of headstones.

The vehicle left the road and rolled before coming to a stop in Taruheru Cemetery on Nelson Rd, Makauri, just after 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Gisborne District Council is identifying the impacted headstones and would contact affected whānau.

Anyone with questions is advised to contact the Gisborne District Council on 06 869 2447.

Tairāwhiti area commander Sam Aberahama said the sole occupant of the vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

"We appreciate that hearing this news will cause distress for those who have whānau buried at this cemetery and we have been in contact with the Gisborne District Council tonight in relation to this damage."

A kaumātua would also be at the cemetery on Wednesday morning to bless the site.

The area would remain cordoned off and under guard overnight, Aberahama said.

Police inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.