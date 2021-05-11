Papakura crash: Seven injured, one critical in two-car collision

Emergency services have been called to a two-car collision in Papakura, Auckland. Photo / NZME

Emergency services have been called to a two-car collision in Papakura, Auckland. Photo / NZME

Seven people have been injured in a two-car crash in Papakura, Auckland, tonight.

The incident happened on Old Wairoa Rd with emergency services alerted around 5.40pm.

Five ambulances, one doctor, one rapid response unit, and one manager responded to the collision, a St John spokeswoman said.

Paramedics treated seven people, whose conditions ranged from moderate to critical.

One patient in critical condition was transported to Middlemore Kidz First Children's Hospital.

One patient in serious condition and another four patients in moderate condition were transferred to Middlemore Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said a two-car crash had been reported where at least one vehicle was thought to have left the road and struck a fence

Old Wairoa Rd was closed and diversions were in place.

A helicopter was on the way to the crash scene shortly after 6pm.