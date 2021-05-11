Emergency services respond to reports of car fire in Glen Eden

Fire and Emergency are responding to reports of a car fire in Glen Eden. Photo / File

Fire and Emergency are responding to reports of a car fire in Glen Eden. Photo / File

Emergency services have responded to an incident in West Auckland where a woman was alleged to be seen pouring fuel on the ground and slashing tyres.

Onlookers outside Wicked Habits on Glenmall Place told a worker at the store there was an altercation between a man and a woman outside just before 4pm.

Glenmall Place is in the middle of Glen Eden's shopping strip.

The woman walked off, came back, and slashed tyres before being picked up by police, the worker was told by the group of bystanders.

Another nearby worker told the Herald oil was being thrown between the two before a fire engine and three police cars arrived five to 10 minutes later.

Emergency services have since left the scene.

Police told the Herald it was a family harm incident between individuals known to each.

Both parties are currently speaking with police.

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) told the Herald they responded to reports of a possible car fire but the crew found no sign of it.