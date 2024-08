The Government backs down from giving final sign-off on fast-track approvals bill projects and Blockhouse Bay homicide scene examination continues in today's NZ Herald headlines.

Two people have been injured after a car reportedly reversed through the back of a bus stop in the Auckland suburb of Pt Chevalier.

A police spokesperson said emergency services attended the crash, near Huia Rd, which was reported at 11.11am.

“Motorists are being advised to avoid a section of Great North Road, Pt Chevalier following a vehicle which has crashed into a bus stop.

“Early indications suggest one person has suffered moderate injuries and another person has received minor injuries.”